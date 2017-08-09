Find lasting solutions on violence and abuse against women: Zuma

Women’s Day is an opportunity to reflect on violence and abuse on women and together commit to finding lasting solutions,” said President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma said this ahead of the commemoration of the National Women’s day which will be held in Galeshewe, Kimberley.

This year’s National Women’s Day will pay tribute to women’s contributions to the liberation struggle whilst also observing the centenary of struggle icon OR Tambo and his contributions to the struggle to end gender inequalities.

During the Conference of Women in Luanda in 1981, OR Tambo said: “The mobilisation of women is the task, not only of women alone, or of men alone, but of all of us, men and women alike, comrades in struggle.

The mobilisation of the people into active resistance and struggle for liberation demands the energies of women no less than of men”.

This year alone there are numerous incidents of violence and abuse on women that made headlines.

With that, the 2017 commemoration will build on the commitments made by President Zuma regarding the economic emancipation of women, and its consequent effects on all other aspects of women’s livelihoods.

“Women will be most affected by the economic decline and bear the brunt of its negative economic and social effects. We are also faced with increased levels of violence and brutality against women and children in our society,” said Zuma.

