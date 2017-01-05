Firefighters battle blazes

The city of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service, along with other services, have been stretched as they battle blazes ranging from the devastating mountain fire in Somerset West to smaller grass and bush fires in the city bowl.

Yesterday, strong south-easterly winds fanned the flames as more than 120 firefighters, 12 fire engines and 10 water tankers battled a mountain vegetation fire on the upper slopes above Bezweni Lodge in Somerset West.The fire was about 80% contained in the morning as crews worked through-out the night.

Wind conditions were still variable, which affected firefighting operations and hence the fire was not yet completely under control. Aerial and ground crew operations were still under way in high-risk areas of the Helderberg basin.

Theo Lane for Fire and Rescue confirmed that the fire has been contained and evacuations suspended and that there were no injuries on the scene.

The fire that started Tuesday got worse due to the strong winds around the Helderberg area causing some property to be damaged.

The N2 and Sir Lowry’s Pass were closed in both directions between Grabouw and Sir Lowry’s Pass Road. The

N2 to Grabouw had since been reopened, while the entrance to Sir Lowry’s Pass village on the N2 was closed intermittently depending on smoky conditions. The road to the Bezweni Lodge remained closed.

“The strong winds and steep terrain were a challenge for fire-fighters sand water-bomb planes and choppers assisted in dousing the flames,” the city’s MMC for safety and security,security, JP Smith, said.

