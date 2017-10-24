First breach of Tripartite Alliance?

The ANC might have to fight its alliance partner, the South African Communist Party (SACP) at the polls next month.

While the SACP did not want to admit it will compete against the ANC at by-elections scheduled for November 29 in the Metsimaholo municipality in the Free State, The New Age has learnt that some SACP members were seen campaigning in Metsimaholo at the weekend.

“We do not want to be in an alliance that is not taken seriously. We have made pleas for the consultative processes to be respected.

“With regard to Metsimaholo by-elections we are assessing the situation in order to proceed,” SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said.

His comments came in the wake of the axing of SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande as higher education minister. This would be the first step in the SACP moving away from the alliance and a build-up to the ANC’s contest in 2019.

Nzimande has reportedly said he looked forward to going back to the trenches to bolster his party and would spearhead an attack on the ANC if the SACP followed through with engaging in an electoral battle for the 21 wards contested in the Metsimaholo local municipality.

The party’s politburo reportedly received a report from Free State members at its meeting earlier this month which requested approval to contest elections in Metsimaholo.

“The purpose of the request was to give practical expression to a standing SACP resolution not to support candidates from irregular processes – or imposed candidates as their candidature undermines the letter and spirit of our alliance and its ANC-led electoral process,” Mashilo said.

“It has been decided that a detailed examination of the realities and situational analysis in Metsimaholo, and an extensive consultation with local communities, including mass democratic movement formations, must be conducted to inform the final decision to contest elections,” the SACP said.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa earlier told The New Age that: “Should the SACP contest against the ANC at the by-elections, the SACP and ANC alliance will be split beyond recovery.

“That move would be repeated in 2019, meaning an alliance of decades will be split to contest votes. There would be no winners if the SACP decided to sever ties with the ANC and contested elections on its own”.

Kodwa said that there had always been a few members in the SACP who wanted the party to break away from the ANC to, among other reasons, cement their socialist ideals.

“The fractured state of the ANC and allegations of state capture had induced serious discussions in the alliance about the possibility of the SACP contesting for state power on its own. There is no winner in that situation. The Communist Party does not win, the ANC does not win,” Kodwa said.

President of Transform RSA, Adil Nchabeleng, told The New Age yesterday that the SACP was again using threats to fight political battles.

“If the SACP wants to leave the alliance they should just do so If in fact, they thought they stood a chance in the rough political terrain they would have long left the alliance.

“They know they won’t survive without the ANC.”

