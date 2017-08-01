First ‘Mother!’ teaser trailer unveiled, starring Jennifer Lawrence

Paramount Pictures has unleashed a snippet teasing its upcoming horror flick “Mother!”, starring Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence.

The first look at Darren Aronofky’s latest film, sets an ominous scene and begins with pieces of creepy dialogue uttered by Lawrence as she walks around a seemingly empty house, and culminates in flashes of terror and anxiety, predicting a dark end.

Billed as a psychological horror-thriller, the plot revolves around a stranger who arrives and interrupts a couple’s otherwise peaceful life together.

Joining Lawrence on the cast of “Mother!” are Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Harris, Domhnall Gleeson, and Kristen Wiig.

The full trailer for “Mother!” is scheduled to drop on August 8, with the film slated for release in theatres on September 15 (via Collider).

Watch the teaser here: https://youtu.be/_0NF2YP7SU8

-Relaxnews