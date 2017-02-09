Fiscal discipline vital for economic growth: Economist

In order for South Africa to be able to achieve a great economy we need to be united, Economist Miyelani Mkhabela said on Thursday.

Ahead of the State of the Nation Address(SONA) Mkhabela said the best way for the government to implement destructive radical economic transformation is for them to implement Industrial Policy Action Plan (IPAP) of the Dti.

Mkhabela said the economy of South Africa is in no way attractive for potential investors however adding that government needs to practice fiscal discipline at every level and sphere, which is very important in order for the economy of the country to grow.

Mkhabela states that South Africa should strive to be like Botswana which is considered to be the best country in Africa to do business with.

“Our political and economical systems are what fails us in terms of doing businesses with other countries,” Mkhabela said.

He said the African National Congress(ANC) needs to improve the economy of the country and not necessarily dwell on always campaigning for the upcoming elections. He stated that opposition parties need to add to the economy in order to ensure that South Africa has a fully functioning democracy.

-TNA Reporter