Fishing battle heard

JUDGMENT is set to be handed down today in the Western Cape High Court in which Vikings Inshore Fishing (Pty) Ltd is seeking an interdict against fishing rights allocated to 28 new entrants.

The rights to the new entrants were granted by Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Senzeni Zokwana on December 21 last year.

Last week the fishing company filed an urgent court application opposing the decision. After two days of deliberation by both parties judge Lee Bozalek is expected to hand down judgment today.

The ANC in the Western Cape said it was anxiously awaiting the outcome of the case against the minister and 28 respondents opposing the interdict.

Vikings’s fishing rights have been slashed by more than 50% after the company managed to institute only 20% of transformation in more than 20 years and has lodged an appeal with the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

Vikings argues that all fishing rights should be suspended until the appeal process had been exhausted and added that all fishing rights expired at the end of 2015. Based on this, it submitted that the decision to allocate rights was fundamentally flawed and that there were no fishing rights existing for 2017.

The ANC in the Western Cape said: “It is with disdain we note the old white guard actively resisting change. “The application consists of more than 400 pages and a request that the allocation of the new rights be halted.

It was served on the new entrants on December 23, knowing very well the new entrants do not have the financial resources to oppose such an application at such short notice.

“This application came as a surprise in the light of the ample warning licence holders like Vikings received during the past few years which made it clear transformation had become a priority for the department,” Faizel Moosa said.

-VINCENT CRUYWAGEN