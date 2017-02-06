Five accused human trafficking suspects case postponed

The case of five suspects accused for human trafficking 72 Swaziland and Lesotho nationals into a KwaZulu-Natal factory has been postponed to Friday by the Newcastle magistrate court.

It is believed that the 72 foreigners were trafficked from Swaziland and Lesotho to South Africa for labour exploitation in one of the factories in Newcastle.

Hawks spokesperson for KZN Simphiwe Mhlongo said the suspects were remanded in custody and the case was postponed to Friday, 10 February 2017.

“Members received information about foreign nationals who were kept in a certain factory in the area.

“A search warrant was swiftly obtained and Hawks members together with Department of Labour as well as Home Affairs officials swooped in the said premises on Friday, 3 February 2017,” said Mhlongo.

Mhlongo added that during the search victims were found working. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were brought into South Africa illegally.

-Zingisa Mndayi