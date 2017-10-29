Five arrested for illegal weapons

Five men were arrested on Saturday on their way to commit a business robbery, police have confirmed.

They were apprehended for the illegal possession of firearms. North West police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said in a statement.

“The suspects’ apprehension came after Rustenburg tacticial response unity (TRT) received a tip-off about people who were on their way to commit business robbery. A follow-up was made and Brits TRT was alerted. According to information received, the suspects, driving in a maroon minibus with Gauteng Province registration numbers were seen leaving a jewellery shop in Brits,” Funani said.

The police followed their vehicle and stopped it for a search near Hernic Mine. It was during the search that two firearms and live ammunition were found, she said.

All five suspects were arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition after failing to account for the possession. They are expected to appear before the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane applauded Rustenburg and Brits TRT. She said the arrest that came after the official launch of the Back to Basics Safer Festive Season Operation in Brits on Friday, will serve as an indication that criminals will be given no space in the province.