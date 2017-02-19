Five arrested for rape, murder

WITH resolve to fight the scourge of rape, police in QwaQwa have made headway after arresting five men on charges of rape and murder. The police reported last week that a crime intelligence driven tracking operation led to the arrest of the suspects who were wanted for various rape cases and murder incidents.

The men were positively linked to separate cases reported in the previous week in QwaQwa. Police spokesperson Sgt Mmako Mophiring said residents of Mangaung, Phamong, Riverside and Phuthaditjhaba in QwaQwa had been in shock after the brutal rapes of two women and murders of three men reported in the past two weeks. He said the integrated efforts of the police and community resulted in positive information received from community members about the suspects. After receiving information, the tactical response team, Namahadi detectives and Phuthaditjhaba K9 unit followed up on intelligence and within 36 hours of receiving the information, made the arrests.

“A 21-year-old suspect from Thibella village was arrested and linked to the murder and attempted murder of two men who were found in the street with multiple stab wounds. The surviving victim is still critical and hospitalised with stab wounds in the stomach,” Mophiring said.

He reported that the accomplice and his partner in crime was unfortunately traced and caught by community members and beaten to death. Furthermore, police arrested two suspects in connection with the rapes and murders of two women whose bodies were found near Setsing shopping complex in Phamong village. They also made an arrest in the murder of a man whose body was found in an open field.

The bodies were discovered earlier this month and arrests were made between February 14 and 16. The suspects will appear in court this week. Provincial police commissioner LtGen Lebeoana Tsumane said while the police appreciated the assistance of the community in solving cases, taking the law into their own hands was unacceptable. “The issue of the community taking the law into their own hands will not be tolerated,” Tsumane said.

kamogelos@thenewage.co.za

-Kamogela Seekoei