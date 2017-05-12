Search continues for missing lion

The South African National Parks (SANparks) has Friday said that search for the last of five lions that escaped from the Kruger National Park will continue.

Sanparks’ Ike Phaahla said “Some experts are saying the elusive lion might have travelled back into the Kruger Park”.

He also stated that on the day they darted and released the other 4 lions back into the Park, they might’ve called out to their brother.

SANparks, on Tuesday called off the search for one missing lion that escaped from the Kruger National Park.

SANparks said five lions escaped from the park and they successfully captured four lions before they call off the search. They added that they will resume the search on Wednesday morning.

SANparks spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli said, “it was established that the five adult males were cast out by a large pride of lions.”

A second chopper was dispatched to reinforce the search operation and this has helped immensely in the capturing of these animals.

Earlier this week

Two out of five lion that escaped from Kruger National Park on Monday have been captured.

The second lion has been successfully darted. The operation is still continuing and we now have sight of the remaining lions.#LionsEscape — SANParks (@SANParks) May 9, 2017

According to SANParks spokesperson Rey Thakhuli, a resident reported a sighting of about five lions on the N4 Mananga Road crossing in Komatipoort on Monday morning.

The 5 sub adult male lions are believed to have been chased out by a dominant pride.#LionsEscape — SANParks (@SANParks) May 9, 2017



“The person alerted the officials who then went out to chase the lions back into the park, however it is believed that they had managed to find their way back to the area and had disappeared in the sugar cane farms about four kilometres away from the KNP.”

The 5 sub adult male lions are believed to have been chased out by a dominant pride.#LionsEscape — SANParks (@SANParks) May 9, 2017

Thakhuli says that residents in the Komatipoort and adjacent areas in Mpumalanga must exercise extra caution.”We urge people to refrain from taking photographs of these animals as they are dangerous predator and believed to have already killed a cow”, said Thakhuli

Residents are urged to report any sighting of the dangerous predators to the authorities on 080010111.