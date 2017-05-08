Flames of hatred

The race war that threatened to tear the North West town of Coligny apart following the murder of a black youth has now become a reality.

The local community’s anger boiled over yesterday following the granting of bail to the alleged killers of 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu.

In an orgy of violence, angry community members torched the homes of three white residents after Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were granted R5000 bail each.

Doorewaard and Schutte were later spotted in a convoy of bakkies with armed men who chased black people away from a house which they were attempting to set alight.

An angry community member, Tebogo Kaudi, said that racism in Coligny had been festering for a long time and that Matlhomola’s death was the third one on the same farm.

“We are tired of being beaten up by racist whites and also being mistreated. At the local pharmacy, blacks are not allowed to talk on their cellphones or chew gum inside the store. You face being manhandled or sworn at by the owner,” he said.

Other community members said they had lost all hope in the justice system and were going to burn down the Coligny Magistrate’s Court

because it served no purpose.

SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) provincial secretary Packet Seaketso said: “Police must just bring the situation to order because we cannot just watch white people openly fighting blacks.”

He said Sanco wanted a review of the bail granted to the two men.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said that the judiciary system was still biased towards white people.

“Stories like these also expose the failure of our government structures that are supposed to address these kind of foundations. The level of white arrogance and exploitation is too much. The majority of black people continue to be exposed to these kind of attacks,” Pamla said.

Premier Supra Mahumapelo has called for calm and order in the area. He urged residents to respect the law and desist from burning property.

“We call on the community of Coligny not to take the law into their own hands by burning people’s property but rather to respect the law,” he said.

Mahumapelo added that police would continue to monitor the situation.

The already tense situation is expected to be further inflamed after white civil rights group Afriforum hired a private security company to protect the property of white farmers.

“AfriForum also contracted a private security firm to protect the community and their property. People may indeed protect themselves and their property within the framework of the law,” Ian Cameron, AfriForum community safety head said.

“The community should act responsibly by joining farm and neighbourhood watches who know how to handle these situations. AfriForum will send more delegates to Coligny within the next 24 hours to assist the community.”

Trade union Solidarity chairperson Flip Buys said: “We have called on the right wing group that went to the town to leave. Their presence there on the guise that they protect white people’s property only further polarised an already desperate situation. We are ready to work with the government to restore calm. There is no one who benefits from the mayhem going on in the town,” Buys said.

The provincial DA also weighed in, calling on people to respect the rule of law and stop burning property.

In the running battles that ensued after the granting of bail, a number of journalists and police officers were caught in the cross-fire.

One journalist was manhandled, beaten and kicked by a group of white men. Others had their cameras confiscated and were denied entry to capture footage of burning buildings.

