FNB customers waiting on Hawks

Some FNB clients who lost their valuables during the recent burglaries at two of the bank’s branches are waiting for the Hawks to complete its probe into the cases before taking the next step.

The Hawks are investigating the heists, one on New Year’s Eve at the FNB in Parktown, where 30 safety deposit boxes worth R1,7m were stolen. Less than two weeks earlier, 250 safety deposit boxes were taken from the FNB in Randburg and discovered in an open field.

An angry FNB customer who lost her valuables worth thousands of rands yesterday expressed her dissatisfaction at how the bank had handled the burglaries.

“We want to see what the bank will do after the Hawks have concluded its investigation. As soon as that is completed, we will be getting a legal opinion to take this forward,” the client who did not want to be identified, said.

She questioned the bank’s security.

“I was only notified about the robbery on January 2 and that one of the boxes stolen was mine. The only explanation I received was that the security was compromised, the robbers had 72 hours to take away whatever they wanted there. The only response I received is that the Hawks are investigating,” she said.

She is not the only frustrated customer. A banner with the words Flippin Negligent Bankers with an FNB logo was seen on a Johannesburg bridge yesterday.

FNB corporate affairs executive Virginia Magapatona said the bank was “aware of the banner unlawfully placed on a public road and have alerted the authorities”.

Kelly Fraser spokesperson for the Randburg victims, said the banner did not come as a surprise.

Fraser said some victims were only informed about the burglary four days later or when they had more to deposit.

Zodidi Mhlana

