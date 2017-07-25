Focus directed on uplifting the poor

Now that the national policy conference of the ANC has come and gone, it is important to reflect on the recommendations of this important gathering in as far as they relate to uplifting the lives of the poorest of the poor.

The ANC is cognizant of the reality we face at this juncture of our history; this would not be the first time that the history of our movement is filled with challenges and on all occasions, we have risen above our differences; to unite in the interest of South Africa.

At the conclusion of the conference, one is reminded of the words of Tata Nelson Mandela when he said: “Significant progress is always possible if we ourselves plan every detail and allow intervention of fate only on our own terms. Preparing a master plan and applying it are two different things.”

We believe our conference mandates our government to accelerate this master plan with urgency and detail. Over the coming months, our structures and alliance partners will debates these resolutions with the sole objective of creating a better life for all SA.

Part of the government’s mandate must begin the costing of the resolutions and reprioritise budgets of departments to seek alignment with our political mandate.

Going into the policy conference, the ANC had formulated and publicly circulated nine discussions document that dealt with everything from communications and the battle of ideas, strategy and tactics, peace and stability and organisational renewal.

But perhaps discussions that impact directly on policies meant to uplift the poor majority can be classified in the category, economic transformation, social transformation and education, health, science and technology.

Although there were robust discussions inside the commissions that dealt with economic transformation, including the media hype about irrelevant word play in the definition of either monopoly capital or white monopoly capital as the strategic enemy of the revolution, a number of important gains relating to the upliftment of the poor were made.

These include fast-tracking the land distribution process through a consideration to amend the Constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation. This would be an important victory for the African landless who have been waiting for more than 20 years to share in the wealth of this land.

Allowing for expropriation without compensation means that the government can identify prime land eyed for redistribution and not be bogged down in endless red tape negotiating exorbitant land prices with white farmers who are reluctant to sell their land.

Another important issue that found traction with most of the delegates was the admission that the Mining Charter’s provision of increasing black ownership of mines from 26% to 30% was not adequate. Delegates insisted that the black ownership threshold be placed at 51%. This would mean broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) in the mining sector would be fast-tracked, an embodiment of our struggle for radical economic transformation.

The Chamber of Mines and its fellow travellers who are opposed to transferring ownership of mines will try and use the judiciary to stall progress, but eventually they will have to give in to the winds of change and realise the investment imperative in transferring ownership to the majority of South Africans.

There was also strong support for the call to provide free and compulsory education until undergraduate level. Free education has been a demand of ANC delegates since the 2007 Polokwane conference and, after much deliberation in government, including important research into whether this is affordable, it is time that the country moves speedily towards attaining this important mission.

It cannot be that in this day and age, children of the poor are only confined to schools that were inherited from the apartheid era, most of them without the facilities conducive for teaching and learning. Well-resourced public schools are still using fees as an exclusion mechanism for millions of our children.

Other notable recommendations that make the poor the centre of policy were discussed and endorsed in a number of fields including science and technology. There were also key gains made in the area of higher education and training. This is an area where access for the poor has been a stubborn problem.

Even when they do get access, students from disadvantaged backgrounds are often faced by mounting tuition and boarding fees, lack of accommodation and a curriculum that is alienating. This often results in high dropout rates or hardships on the road to attaining that qualification. Delegates at the policy conference have thus resolved that:

• In line with the resolutions of the 52nd and 53rd conferences, the ANC government accelerates the implementation of a new financial support model to ensure that academically capable poor, working class and middle-strata students are supported.

• The programme of realignment of the Seta landscape should serve to improve the work of underperforming Setas.

• Steps should be taken to expand the TVET and community college sector.

• The programmes of TVET colleges must respond to skills needs and unemployment.

•TVET colleges must foster partnerships with various industries for work experience.

•The provision of digital programmes must be expanded.

•The human settlements budget must include support for increased student accommodation.

Delegates also reaffirmed important ANC interventions in the area of health, demanding the speedy implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme.

They instructed the party to ensure that implementation of the NHI remains a priority of the government and that legislative framework on the NHI be finalised by end of the current term. These and other recommendations emanating out of the policy conference show that the ANC is indeed still committed to the upliftment of the lives of the poor, mostly African majority.

It is these radical transformation initiatives that the ANC is committed to the full implementation of conference resolutions.

The reality is that unless the ANC leads the onslaught against unemployment, poverty and inequality, our freedom will be meaningless to masses of our people. It is within this ambit that the conference mandated us to seek measures for economic growth, job creation and economic transformation.

These initiatives must lead to greater private sector investment, special focus on youth, B-BBEE and land distribution – all of these underpinned by a developmental state agenda.

Jessie Duarte

Jessie Duarte is deputy secretary-general of the ANC