Foetus found in Centurion rubbish bin

A foetus was found in a rubbish bin along the Silver-Acre Road in Heuweloord, Centurion this morning.

According to ER24, paramedics were called to the scene after refuse collection workers had spotted the body in the bin.

Paramedics found the body wrapped in a bloody towel.

“Sadly, it was evident that the foetus had been there for some time annd there was nothing that the paramedics could have done,” ER24 said.

The South African Police Service has launched a full investigation into the matter.

-TNA Reporter