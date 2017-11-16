Ford Motors invests R3bn into Silverton Plant

Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has said that the cabinet welcomes Ford Motor Company’s R3-billion investment into the Silverton Plant, Pretoria.

Kubayi-Ngubane was briefing media in Cape Town on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

“This investment will result in the creation of direct and indirect jobs due to the expected increased production of its Ford Ranger model,” said Kubayi-Ngubane.

Ford Motor announced on the 3 November that it was investing R3-billion ($220-million) to expand production capacity at its South African manufacturing operations in order to meet growing local and international demand for the trend-setting Ford Ranger.

It also confirmed that the first-ever Ford Ranger Raptor would be produced in South Africa when it hits the market in 2019.

During the briefing, Kubayi-Ngubane indicated that the cabinet called on all South Africans to study the Fee Commission Report and its implications for the country while the recommendations are being considered by the government.

“The President will make a pronouncement on the report in due course after processing by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Higher Education Funding and the Presidential Fiscal Committee,” said Kubayi-Ngubane.

“The government remains determined to resolve the barriers to access higher education and looks forward to concluding a sustainable solution for higher education funding.”

-TNA Reporter