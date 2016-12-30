Ford to investigate claims of overheating Kuga model

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) says that following a meeting with Ford SA last week the company undertook to conduct safety inspections on all Kuga utility vehicles that have been sold in the country.

The vehicle inspections will form part of standard precautionary measures instituted at the behest of the NCC after claims of engine overheating on the Kuga vehicle surfaced in the media in recent weeks.

The NCC has to date not received any complaints from consumers about the Kuga vehicle. At the meeting, chaired by NCC deputy commissioner Thezi Mabuza, the company informed the NCC it had vowed to expedite its investigation into engine overheating incidents and will report back to the NCC with its findings by the end of February.

Ford has undertaken to alert all Kuga owners to take their vehicles to a nearby workshop or dealership for a free safety inspection. The company has also urged consumers with any related concerns to come forward as soon as possible to deal with the matter.

The motor company has also undertaken to work with the NCC to bolster its recall protocols to make matters easier for the consumer.

The NCC said it will monitor the situation closely and that it has preliminarily enlisted the services of the Motor Industry Ombudsman and the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications to assist in the matter.

The regulatory group will independently review all concluded investigations and related reports from Ford to determine the best possible way to proceed with the matter.

Meanwhile, the NCC says it is in the process of conducting a public inquiry into the vacation ownership industry to find permanent solutions for reported consumer challenges. The inquiry will take place over a period of six months under the counsel of a three-member panel of property and consumer law experts.

Once appointed the panel will form part of a task team who will visit all provinces to engage with affected consumers – as well as role players from the vacation ownership industry to conduct research and to look into specific allegations by consumers.

SELLO RABOTHATA | sellor@thenewage.co.za