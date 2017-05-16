Forensic shambles outrage

A massive backlog in sexual assault forensic results is delaying the delivery of justice for victims.

Despite government investing as much as R600m in a state-of-the-art forensic science facility, police sit with delays in 19000 case entries.

Lawyer Wessie Wessels said the delays can stretch up to a year and deprives victims of their right to justice.

“You could never justify not getting a rape case on the court roll. This is a case of justice delayed is justice denied,” Wessels said.

A 35-year-old woman, who reported an alleged rape case against a prominent figure early in April, feels let down by the justice system after being told to wait six months before her case can proceed in court.

“The man who raped me is bragging that my case will not go anywhere because he is highly connected and I’m being told forensic evidence will only be available after six months. What will I be doing in those six months? I’m very angry, this is as good as justice denied,” she said.

Renowned forensic science expert Dr David Klatzow yesterday said he knew of cases where people had been waiting for 10 years for the release of DNA evidence.

SAPS statistics from April 2016 to December 2016 show there were 30069 reported cases of rape.

Rape Crisis spokesperson Nomnqweno Gqada said most of those have not been dealt with by the police because of delays in the release of forensic evidence.

“It stretches the length of time cases have to be on the court roll and some are thrown out of court because of forensic evidence not being available,” she said.

Gqada said as investigations take longer to be completed, victims give up or even relocate to other areas in fear of bumping into their perpetrators on the streets.

“By the time those results are received, the client has already given up and moved, resulting in the cases being withdrawn,” Gqada said.

Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said these delays were not unique to South Africa.

“In the majority of cases, DNA evidence is processed within a reasonable period. The delays happen anywhere in the world and usually there are valid reasons for the delays,” Naidoo said.

DNA Project executive director, Vanessa Lynch said, according to the DNA Act, police must deliver a DNA sample to a lab within 30 days of taking it and the lab has another 30 days to analyse it and load it onto the database.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula recently said full resourcing of forensic labs was a priority.

Lynch said if properly collected and stored, DNA evidence was one of the most valuable forms of evidence available, especially in rape cases.

