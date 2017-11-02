Former City of Joburg employee charged for fraud and corruption

The Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court has charged former City of Joburg employee for fraud and corruption.

former Area Manager for Housing in Region F Johanna Jacobs is facing 13 allegations of fraud, corruption, and irregular conduct.

Jacobs was working as a manager at the Reuven Retirement Home in Booysens when she allegedly defrauded tenants.

It is alleged that Jacobs charged amounts ranging between R5000 and R25 000 for the allocation of flats or units at Reuven Retirement Home in order to bypass the waiting list maintained by the Department of Housing.

In a statement released by the City of Joburg, Jacobs confessed that she received monies from 11 tenants totaling R18 000.

It is also alleged that some tenants paid their monthly rental money directly to Ms Jacobs and that she did not pay it over to the City, resulting in the tenants owing large amounts of money to the City. Some tenants were instructed by Ms Jacobs not to pay their monthly rent.

The statement further says other tenants were charged more than the current rental rate at Reuven, and Ms Jacobs pocketed the difference after paying the standard rental amount to the City.

Jacobs also allocated the flats of the deceased to her people and pocketed the monthly rental.

Rental reconciliation reports reflect that as of 1 February 2017 there was a total outstanding amount of R1.9-million due by the tenants of Reuven.

“This is just one example which shows that even if you resign or get dismissed from the City, you are not off the hook, we will pursue criminal charges and recoup what is due to the City.

“We will also continue to vigorously pursue every allegation of corruption,” said City of Joburg Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba.

