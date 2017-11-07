Manana in court for sentencing

Former deputy minister of Higher Education, Mduduzi Manana is set to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for sentencing.

Manana was charged with two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for hitting two women at a Cubana nightclub last month.

The former deputy minister admitted to the incident but initially defended it by saying he had been provoked.

“You have every right to be angry at me, and I deserve your anger at this matter, because no matter how you look at it, it was wrong in every way, to this extent I am sorry,” he said.

Following pressure from civil organizations and political parties calling for him to step down, Manana resigned from his position as deputy minister, however, remained an ANC MP.

“I have decided on my own to step down from the position of deputy minister of education.”

He appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in August where he was granted a bail of R5000. The DA has reportedly announced that they will stage a picket outside the court during his appearance in support of the victim.

