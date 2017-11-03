Vicki Momberg to be sentenced in December

Former Estate agent Vicki Momberg has been found guilty on all four counts of crimen injuria.

Momberg appeared at the Randburg Magistrate’s court on charges of crimen injuria, defined as willful injuring to someone’s dignity with offensive language.

She has been released on a warning and cannot leave the province or the country without permission from the Investigative Officer.

The case will be back in court on the 30th November and the 1st December for sentencing.

In February 2016, a video emerged on social media showing Momberg hurled racial insults and refused help from a black police officer.

In the video, Momberg was heard saying: ‘one K****r is enough and referred to black people.

“The calibre of blacks in this town (varies) from the calibre of blacks in Durban. They’re opinionated, they’re arrogant and they’re just plain and simply useless.

“I am happy for a white person to assist me, or a coloured person, or an Indian person. I do not want a black person to assist me,” she shouts.

“Let me tell you something. This is the type of police force we have got. We(’ve) got a low calibre (of) people working.

“If I see a black person, I will drive them over. If I have a gun, I will shoot everyone,” she tells the officer before driving off.

During her trial, it was found that Momberg used the K-word more than 40 times on the night she swore at police officers and a 10111 operator.

The court had to adjourn for her to compose herself after she cried when her counsel asked her to tell the court how she had felt when her car was broken into in a smash and grab incident‚ which led to her racist rants that were caught on a cellphone camera.

-TNA Reporter