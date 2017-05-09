Former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza’s case struck off the roll for now

Former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza will try to re-enrol his application against the police minister‚ Fikile Mbalula.

Ntlemeza suffered another blow yesterday when the North Gauteng High Court struck his application that sought to prevent Mbalula from stopping the long-serving policeman from returning to work off the roll.

Judge Bill Prinsloo struck the case off the roll yesterday morning because it was not ready to be heard.

He cited the disorderly nature of both Ntlemeza’s legal papers‚ which were incorrectly paginated and indexed.

In March 2015, high court judge Elias Matojane wrote in a judgment that Ntlemeza was dishonest, lacking in integrity and dishonourable.

Last month, the high court in Pretoria dismissed his application for leave to appeal which meant he had to vacate his office with immediate effect.

Ntlemeza insists that he can only be fired by Parliament and not the courts.

Ntlemeza was appointed permanently to the position by former police minister Nathi Nhleko in September 2015, despite Hudge Elias Matojane having found that the general “lacks integrity and honour” and had lied under oath.

Mbalula appointed Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata as the new acting head of the Hawks and indicated that a permanent head would be appointed soon.

Ntlemeza has lodged an application with the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge a high court ruling that he’s unfit and improper to hold public office.

Mbalula told the media at a briefing in April that Ntlemeza’s other application to the Supreme Court of Appeal does not change the fact that a court of law found him to be unfit to lead the Hawks.

“Let me be clear to Ntlemeza, wherever he is, we are running a country, not a banana republic. At least, when I am still here and minister of Police I will not allow this nonsense,” he told reporters.

Mbalula maintained that he was merely enforcing the law. – 701270

-TNA REPORTER