Former PSL referee Ian Mcleod dies

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed that former Premier Soccer League (PSL) referee Ian McLeod has passed away.

It is said that McLeod passed on Thursday evening after he was admitted to hospital last week.

McLeod was admitted to hospital last week after telling his wife that hat he was not feeling well.

