Former PSL referee Ian Mcleod dies

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed that former Premier Soccer League (PSL) referee Ian McLeod has passed away.

It is said that McLeod passed on Thursday evening after he was admitted to hospital last week.

Former top referee Ian McLeod has passed away. He was admitted in hospital last week & sadly passed on this evening.

May his soul RIP pic.twitter.com/ZNadAH3Lxi — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) October 26, 2017

Rest in Peace Ian McLeod. Great servant of the beautiful game through and through. Condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/bs86ModoAv — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) October 26, 2017

Our deepest condolences to the family, friends & football fraternity for the sad loss of former FIFA top referee Ian McLeod #RIPIanMcLeod pic.twitter.com/8jmlKSI1vt — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) October 26, 2017

McLeod was admitted to hospital last week after telling his wife that hat he was not feeling well.