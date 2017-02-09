Former senior Wits manager arrested in the U.S for misappropriating $230,000

American authorities have arrested a former senior manager from the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (WRHI) for allegedly misappropriating approximately $ 230,000 from USAID.

According to statement released by Wits WRHI, established a full investigation once “irregularities” surfaced. The senior manager, who is yet to be identified, then had his laptop was seized and a forensic audit was conducted.

” The person was questioned, suspended and resigned from his position,”Wits, said in a statement.

A criminal case has since been opened with the South African Police Services.

“The University and its associated entities will not tolerate the misuse of donor and/or grant funds. The University’s strong systems, quick action and cooperation with partners ensured that these alleged fraudulent activities were identified, managed and pursued quickly. ” said Wits in a statement.

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) was established by Professor Helen Rees in 1994 to support the new South African government formulate and implement new national policies around sexual and reproductive health, according to its website.

It is also the largest research institute of the University of the Witwatersrand. It employs 520 people including paediatricians, doctors and nurses.

According to Wits the misappropriation of the $ 230 000 will not lead to any reduction in funding and there will be no direct loss to USAID.

” As a precautionary measure, the WRHI has undertaken a comprehensive review of all grants and activities and no other irregularities have been identified.” read Wits’ statement.

The university has also assured that the bulk of the $230 000 will be covered by insurance.

-TNA Reporter