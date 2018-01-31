Former Star Wash Airport employee sentenced for fraud

The Bellville Regional Court has sentenced Annantia Venter (43) to twelve years imprisonment for fraud and forgery.

Four years of her sentence was suspended for five years on condition that she is not convicted of fraud or theft or any attempt thereto, committed during the period of suspension.

Venter was arrested on May 10, 2016, after she had been on the run following investigations by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime unit.

She worked as a bookkeeper for Star Wash Airport, in Cape Town International Airport Industrial area in 2013 to 2016.

Hawks spokesperson Llyod Ramovha said she fraudulently made payments to various fictitious clients and in the process transferred money into her own account.

“The entity lost approximately R2 million from her unlawful activities.”

Venter has since converted to Islam and now goes by the name (Ines Touir).

“Furthermore she has been declared unfit to possess a firearm in terms of Section 103(g) of Act 60of 2000,” Ramovha said.

-TNA Reporter