‘Forwards will decide Super Rugby title’

While the Lions will need a more complete game against the Crusaders on Saturday if they are to lift their maiden Super Rugby title, they will have to master some specific areas. According to Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd, it is the forwards who may be the key to Johan Ackermann’s team emerging victorious at the Emirates Airline Park on Saturday.

That means players such as Malcolm Marx, who had a blinder in the semifinal, scoring one of the tries and Kwagga Smith, who also found his name on the scoresheet, will have to continue their good form. “The guys with the small numbers on their backs (forwards) are the ones who will decide that game. “The pack that will get the ascendancy will probably win. It will be a good contest because they both have good packs,” Boyd said.

“This is despite the fact the Lions play expansive rugby and score a lot of tries. But the key parts of the game will be between the packs. I think the Lions have an advantage of playing at home and I think that is big.” It is not just a matter of Boyd blindly backing the Lions over his countrymen, statistics too are kind to Ackermann’s side.

The South African side remain unbeaten this season, with their matches at home ending in impressive wins against good sides such as the Stormers and the Sharks. There has also never been a side from Aus- tralia or New Zealand that has played a Super Rugby final in South Africa and emerged victorious.

