Foundation goes to Concourt over Zuma’s ‘irrational’ Cabinet reshuffle ​

Civil society groups The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) and My Vote Counts NPC (MVC) have approached the Con​stitutional Court to among others set aside President Jacob Zuma’s decision to fire Pravin Gordhan and his deputy.

Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas were axed during the Presidents recent cabinet reshuffle, which the North Gauteng High Court has since ruled Zuma must provide reasons for.

Last week Judge Bashier Vally ruled that Zuma has to provide the record of how he arrived at the decision within five days.

According to the groups president Zuma has made a pattern of irrational decisions beginning with the axing of Nhlanhla Nene as Finance Minister in 2015.

” This pattern is one of irrational and unlawful behaviour, without proper regard for the Constitution and with astonishing disregard for the situation of the poor and disadvantaged sections of society, who will be the first to suffer the economic consequences of his irrational actions,” said the groups in a joint statement.

The groups are also calling for the apex court to to declare that Zuma and the National Assembly have violated their constitutional duties and to direct the Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete to investigate Zuma’s conduct with a view to possible removal proceedings against him in terms of Section 89 of the Constitution.

According to both groups ” the National Assembly and its Speaker have failed to take the necessary steps against the President’s conduct.”

The groups also cite recent downgrades to the country’s credit rating as reasons for approaching the court.

-TNA Reporter