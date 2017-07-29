Four arrests by OR Tambo reaction unit

Four men have been arrested for an unlawful possession of arms and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen property and possibly armed robbery in respect of the Wierdabrug cases.

Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said the OR Tambo International Airport Reaction Team was conducting routine patrols when they spotted three men walking under a bridge in Kempton Park close to the R21 highway.

“When the police stopped to search the suspects, they began running in different directions. The suspects were pursued on foot and subsequently arrested. One of them was found in possession of a 9mm pistol and several rounds of ammunition. The serial number on the pistol had been filed off,” he said.

“After interrogating the suspects, the police team was led to a house where they arrested a fourth suspect. The team also recovered stolen goods including cell phones, laptops, car keys and passports.”

Naidoo adds that investigations conducted established that the passports are linked with two robberies in the Wierdabrug area of Pretoria.

Tna reporter