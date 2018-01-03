Four die in head-on collision

A head-on collision on Tuesday evening between a bakkie and light motor vehicle that occured in N1 Highway outside Worcester, Western Cape has claimed four lives.

“ER24 paramedics, along with Metro, Breda Fire, and other services, arrived on the scene to find both wrecked vehicles on the side of the road, the bakkie lying on its side. The occupants from both vehicles were found lying scattered around the scene,” ER24 said in statement.

Ten other patients were found on the scene including two children, four were found to be in a critical condition while five others were found with injuries.

Once treated the patients were transported to Worcester Provincial Hospital for further treatment where one of the critically injured patients a woman succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead.

The exact details surrounding the incident are not yet known the investigation has been launched.

