Four held in Karoo drug bust

In the latest drug bust incident, four men were arrested after police confiscated cat with a street value of R355000 in Beaufort West.

The suspects were travelling in a truck towards Cape Town along Donkin Street in the Central Karoo when they were stopped at a roadblock by members of the K-9 police dog unit.

This after the four were pulled off during a police routine check up on the Southern Cape roads.

Several people were arrested on drug related offences during roadblocks in the Southern Cape in December and last month. During the search in the interior of the truck, police discovered 3 550 bundles of cat concealed in boxes hidden between the cargo of the long base truck. Southern Cape police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie said the suspects were arrested on the scene for possession of drugs.

The suspects aged 52, 44, 38 and 22, are set to appear in the Beaufort West Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of possession of illegal drugs.

Earlier last week, community members raised their concerns on how drug dealers were converting the region into a drug paradise.

A community worker in George, Fauzia Lappies, said residents were concerned because of drug dealers moving from big towns to the region with the idea of turning the quiet area into a drug paradise.

“We are very concerned and we wish community members can work with the police to stop this menace,” Lappies said.

“Drugs are killing the nation and merchants are running away from big cities because they feel the pressure from the police and members of the community. “They are now moving down to make business here because the area is known as a tourist attraction and is very quiet.’’

The Beaufort West cluster commander Brig J Du Toit commended the members involved in the arrest of the drug lords for bringing these suspects to book.

“This confiscation is an indication that the commitment, dedication and vigilance of our members is vital to curb these crimes and thus ensuring that it does not reach innocent and fragile communities and kids on our streets,” he said.

“The special focus on suppliers of drugs is starting to bear fruit and the arrest of these suspects will also send a message to would-be suppliers and peddlers of drugs to stop their illegal activities as we will hunt them down.”

MPUMI KIVA

provinces@thenewage.co.za