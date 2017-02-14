Four submissions received by SABC committee

The Ad Hoc Committee probing the fitness of the SABC’s board to hold office has thus far received four submissions ahead of its Thursday deadline.

According to Committee Chairperson Vincent Smith, thus far only former SABC Journalist Phil Molefe, veteran broadcaster Dumile Mateza, former SABC Group Executive for Technology Sipho Masinga and the SABC8 journalists had made written submissions to the committee.

The Committee probing the SABC board resumed its work in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Last month the committee decided to not include its recommendations in its draft report which was to be sent to affected parties for comment.

Copies of the committee’s draft report were sent to Communications Minister Faith Muthambi as well as former SABC Board chairpersons Ben Ngubane and Ellen Tshabalala for comment.

The draft report was also uploaded to Parliament’s website for interested parties to comment.

Meanwhile during the committee meeting, MP’s raised questions as to who approved the decision to appeal the Western Cape High Court’s ruling against Hluadi Motsoeneng in the absence of a board.

Last week the Western Cape High Court dismissed the SABC’s leave to appeal a ruling against Motsoeneng’s appointment as Group Executive of Corporate Affairs.

During the meeting on Tuesday ANC MP Jabulani Mahlangu said: “it must be clear, that if public entities make ‘wreckless decisions’ with funds they must pay out of their pockets.”

Mahlangu added that Acting SABC CEO James Aguma must explain why they made the ‘terrible decisions’ to appeal Motsoeneng’s case.

Committee chair Vincent Smith added that a letter will be sent to the communication’s committee to get information on how the SABC funds court cases.

“I have received information that the SABC has a insurance policy to fund court cases and I would like that information to be verified,” said Smith.

Smith concluded the day’s proceedings adding that the cut off time for supplementary submissions was 5pm on Thursday.

The committee is scheduled to convene once again on 22 February to finalise its report and send it on to the National Assembly.

-TNA Reporter