Four volunteers off to Germany

FOUR sports volunteers in the Eastern Cape left for Germany on Sunday. The department of sport, recreation, arts and culture says this aims to empower and expose young sports professionals to international standards of competing by the department.

Sinazo Mdaka, Phatheka Links, Qhama Dyakala and Sikelela Kakele are volunteers who were selected according to their performance at their respective sport federations. All 25 years of age, they are from the districts of Amathole, Sarah Baartman, Joe Gqabi and Buffalo City respectively.

The main purpose of sending off these volunteers is to expose them to sport development trends and they will be in Germany for a period of nine months, from November 1, to July 31, 2018, working in clubs and schools.

Department of sport, recreation, arts and culture spokesperson Andile Nduna says it was expected that when these volunteers returned they would have a positive impact on their communities.

“Fifa-accredited referee Akhona Makalima officiated at the recent Kaizer Chiefs game and Mziyanda Noqayi, who has opened his own boxing gym, are case studies that have helped us measure the success of this programme.”

He says this is not the first time they had such a programme. The first one was very expensive and even though they are having another one after three years the short programmes of sports teams going to Germany have had an impact too.

He said that they would love to have these events annually but the budget did not allow for that. Noqayi says when he went to Germany he learnt that they mentored and nurtured the sports capabilities of children from a very young age.

“I came back home and started training children from the age of 12-14 years and I have been developing their boxing skills. Three of them will be taking part in the national championships,” Noqayi said.

Provincial Women’s football player Phatheka, also known as Tsiki-tsiki, says she was part of the team that played against the German women’s football team in 2013. She is one of the four volunteers that left for Germany on Sunday.

“I am excited and nervous at the same time to go and work in Germany. It is my first time to be out of the country and I am thrilled to have this opportunity though even I am feeling anxious to meet and work with people from a different culture,” Phatheka said.

She said that she was willing to learn anything that would complement her sports career development.

The provincial government of the Eastern Cape and the government of the German Federal State of Lower Saxony on October 20, 2015, signed a joint declaration of intent in Bhisho to foster socio-economic development, foreign investment, and cooperation in areas of technology, sport, HIV-Aids and tourism in their provinces.

This partnership is largely focusing on the International Voluntary Service sports exchange programmes between the Landessportbund Niedersachsen and the department, where football teams, coaches and team officials exchange different techniques and opinions on how to improve competing with each other.

