France moves to suspend Vitamin D supplement after baby dies January 5, 2017 France has moved to suspend sales of a vitamin D medication following the death of a baby who had been given the supplement, health authorities said on January 4, 2017.France's ANSM agency that oversees the safety of medicines and health products said it had taken the measure as a precaution after investigations showed a probable link between the death and the administration of Uvesterol D. 