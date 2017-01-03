Freak wind storm wreaks havoc

Residents of Payne location in Mthatha, Eastern Cape were yesterday picking up the pieces after strong winds and heavy rain accompanied by hail wreaked havoc, destroying their houses on Monday afternoon.

The storms also damaged homes, churches and schools.

Roofs were ripped off, windows shattered and walls damaged by big hailstones. The storm wreaked havoc across all of Payne location.

“Most people were not here when this happened, they were out celebrating the new year in various places. As neighbours we helped each other by providing accommodation for those in need,” resident Thando Mcotheli, said.

“Our appliances are wet and we are facing a danger where people try to connect their wet appliances and they just explode. I wish authorities come here to warn us and guide us through this.”

An elderly couple, Ndwesile and Nokwaka Mqibelo, together with their two grandchildren, aged 10 and 13, were left helpless as they have nowhere to go or able to rebuild because of their age.

“We slept in one of the rooms that had one zinc roof, there is nothing we can do for now, any help will be welcomed,” Mquibelo said.

King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza said as soon as the municipality received a report of what had happened, disaster management teams were deployed to all affected areas.

“The team stopped when it was dark but went back in the morning to visit those areas.

“There’s a lot of damage that has happened as houses, churches and schools were left without roofs,” Mampoza said.

He said the municipality took the incident seriously and would ensure something was done for the affected families and make sure they were not left helpless.

“We are making provision of temporary shelters to make sure that they and their belongings are safe.

“We are working together with other government departments to make sure that this does not interfere with the opening of the schools,” Mampoza said.

Payne location was not the only place hit by storms in the province, Mdantsane also saw homes and a local shopping centre damaged by the heavy storm.

Houses in NU6, NU7 and NU9 were damaged as the storm wreaked havoc across the township. It has also been reported that at least seven people were struck by lightning in a freak storm in the Mthatha area on the same day.

Another 15 people were injured after high winds tore roofs off houses. The worst-affected area was Payne location in Mthatha and in Mqanduli, south of Mthatha. The municipality said it was continuing with assessments in the areas.

