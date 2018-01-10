Free education ‘feasible’

Free education, which has become a political hot potato, drew comment yesterday from trade union federation Cosatu, which believes the initiative is feasible if wasteful expenditure and endemic corruption can be curbed.

President Jacob Zuma’s surprise announcement on the feasibility of free education last month has put everyone including institutions of higher education into a tailspin.

This as the announcement went against judge Heher’s higher education report, when Zuma said there would be free higher education for students who come from poor and working class households.

Higher Education Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize had said, due to the struggling economy, there was not enough space for any major education commitments and therefore free education would be phased in over a period of five years.

Cosatu has always been supportive of free education and welcomed the initiative from Zuma following his announcement.

“Cosatu continues to argue that free education is feasible if we curb the wasteful expenditure and endemic corruption that is strangling this country,” Cosatu said.

On the other hand, the Economic Freedom Fighters urged students to walk in and register at their desired higher education institutions even when there were provisions for online platforms to do so.

This as the party’s leader, Julius Malema, warned that denying the poor access to education would be a declaration that all universities’ gates be locked.

The EFF lambasted Zuma for taking aspiring students for “fools” by making the announcement last month after registration had already closed.

Higher Education Deputy Minister Buti Manamela yesterday said: “It’s important that we do not distort the announcement made by the president. We have to be responsible with our communication on this message.

“People have been saying everyone can go to universities‚ to TVET colleges and demand education‚“ but prospective students still have to “meet particular set criteria”.

Refilwe Magashule

refilwem@thenewage.co.za