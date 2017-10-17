THE Occupy Higher Education Movement said the new Minister of Higher Education and Training (DHET), Hlengiwe Mkhize, must be given six months to declare free education.

This comes after Blade Nzimande was removed from being the minister of DHET during a cabinet reshuffle yesterday.

“We expect the new minister to declare free education in six months because the removal of Nzimande was a reflection that there can be free education,” the movement’s spokesperson, MJ wa Azania, said.

He said the removal of Nzimande affects them as they are bringing someone new who has never been part of the free education process.

“The #FeesMustFall strike will happen because as the new minister, it means she has been given a mandate to give us free education,” he said.

South African Students Congress president Thabo Moloto said although it was a shock they nonetheless welcomed the appointment of Mkhize and Deputy Minister Buti Manamela as he was a former student activist.

Moloto said they were worried that the reshuffle happened at the height of the impatience of students who were waiting for the president to release the fees commission report.

Sadtu spokesperson Nomusa Cembi said they could not comment on the matter as they were still going to convene an urgent meeting to discuss the reshuffling.

SHONISANI TSHIKALANGE

news@thenewage.co.za