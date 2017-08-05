Free State ANC postpones elective conference – again

The ANC in the Free State has yet again postponed its provincial elective conference that was due this month.

The party’s spokesperson Thabo Meeko says the cancellation is due to logistical challenges arising from the audit process as sanctioned by the Luthuli House.

“ANC Conference logistics are planned owing to adherence of the expectation of the Constitution, especially in relation to the audit of branches and branch general meeting’s that deals with the nomination of both delegates and leadership candidates,” Meeko said.

This is the second time the conference had to be called off. Initially, the conference was expected to take place in early May, but it was later postponed to this month.

The incumbent chairperson Ace Magashule is for the first time going to be contested by his long-time ally and childhood friend Thabo Manyoni for the party’s chairmanship.

Manyoni said he was available to contest for provincial chairmanship as long as branches wanted him to contest. It is widely reported that Manyoni enjoys the support from the province’s second biggest region Lejweleputswa and Motheo.

He recently resigned as National Assembly member to focus on domestic politics, he said when he resigned.

Meanwhile, Meeko says the provincial executive committee resolved to continue with political work and aim at continuing building and uniting the ANC.

-Sipho Jack