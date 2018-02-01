Free State DA says Ace Magashule must be arrested

The DA in the Free State on Thursday staged a protest against Premier Ace Magashule and the Gupta family for alleged corruption.

“Under Magashule’s leadership, money has been taken from poor South Africans and put straight into the pockets of the Guptas. He must be held accountable,” the DA said in a statement.

The DA is also pushing for a motion of no confidence against Magashule in the provincial legislature.

Magashule has been linked to the controversial Estina dairy farm, with reports of his son allegedly involved in the project.

His alleged relations with the Gupta family were further highlighted last week after reports that the Hawks raided the premier’s office in Bloemfontein.

The Hawks were reportedly searching for documents relating to the Estina dairy farm project.

“Magashule and the ANC have corrupted the Free State provincial government so that only family members are made millionaires overnight, while the poor go to bed hungry. If you do not have Ace on WhatsApp then you are going to continue living a life of poverty,” DA Free State leader Patricia Kopane said.

The DA wants the premier arrested.

“R200 million stolen from young, aspiring black farmers.”

Meanwhile, Magashule has reiterated the ANC’s call to fight corruption.

This week, he said that in any case where there was corruption, the law must be allowed to take its course.

“We are saying wherever there is corruption, the law must take its place, whether it is with Vrede dairy or any other field. So let’s leave that matter, it is with the NPA, it’s with the law enforcers.”

#AceMagashule and the #Guptas must be arrested. R200 million stolen from young, aspiring black farmers, and given to the Guptas for a lavish Sun City wedding. pic.twitter.com/bQzBBAsrmH — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 1, 2018

DA Free State Provincial Leader, @PatriciaKopane, talks about Dr Ace Magashule who specialises in looting and lying. #NewBeginningpic.twitter.com/iSYswHQFLD — Mabine Seabe II (@Mabine_Seabe) February 1, 2018

-TNA Reporter