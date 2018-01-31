Free State DA to march against Premier Magashule, Guptas

The DA in the Free State will on Thursday protest against Premier Ace Magashule and the Guptas’ alleged abuse of the people’s money.

The official opposition in a statement on Wednesday said it has also written to Free State Legislature speaker Mamiki Qabathe requesting a special sitting to debate a motion of no confidence in Magashule.

The DA said, under Magashule, who was recently elected as the ANC’s secretary general, corruption has been allowed to accelerate and go unpunished.

The march will be led by the party’s provincial leader Patricia Kopane.

DA provincial communications manager Nomawethu Sbukwana said it had always been the party’s view that Magashule was not fit to serve as the premier, as he had always placed his personal financial interests ahead of the people’s needs, especially the poor.

“The DA, through the Free State Legislature, has written to speaker Mamiki Qabathe, requesting a special sitting to debate a motion of no confidence in Premier Magashule as an issue of urgent public importance relating to his role in, among other acts, betraying poor black farmers in the R200 million Vrede Farm scandal,” Sbukwana said.

The DA said it expects the motion to be taken seriously, debated and voted on sooner rather than later.

-TNA Reporter