Free State government convenes Provincial Older Persons Parliament

Free State Provincial Government has on Wednesday convened a Provincial Older Persons Parliament.

The Department of the Premier together with Social Development organised today’s seating as part of departmental programmes in bringing government closer to the people.

According to Provincial Government, the purpose of the gathering is to afford elderly citizens an opportunity to table and discuss various challenges they are confronted with on a daily basis.

“The platform will allow honourable members to deliberate on issues such as Old Age Pension, Social Justice, medical healthcare and access to houses. This gathering is consistent with the constitutional principle of government for the people by the people,” the government added.

The elderly citizens were welcomed by the Legislature member Lucy Mapena.

Mapena told elderly citizens that the meeting affords them an opportunity to engage on various challenges they are facing in their respective communities.

-TNA Reporter