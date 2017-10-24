Freedom to create

The role of technology in harnessing the learning experience of students in the classroom and at home has become an important talking point across the various education systems in the country.

A number of schools, teachers and students will be rewarded for their efforts in bringing solutions to existing education problems using technology during the 11th edition of the Excellence in Education Awards 2017 on Thursday. Aimed at celebrating excellence in bringing learning to life and leading students to critical thinking, innovation and collaboration, the iStore sponsored awards will be held at Melrose Arch.

“Technology integration in schools is important to us and through initiatives like Excellence in Education, we are able to help school practitioners design and implement the best possible education experiences for teachers and students,” Chris Dodd, CEO of iStore, said.

He said the company is pulling all the stops to ensure it empowers teachers and students through its partnership with Think Ahead, a leading ed-tech company which empowers school practitioners with learning, knowledge and skills required in the 21st century. Over the past 10 years, the awards have had more than 5000 entries from a multitude of schools who are rewarded for their forward thinking and innovative explorations in education.

Finalist will compete in various categories, including curriculum challenge. Open for grade 0 to 10 pupils, the programme’s aim is to give students the freedom to apply creativity across various subjects and cross-curricular projects achieving various learning objectives using Apple technology. Other categories include artistic excellence, affording students the much needed opportunity to express themselves through various arts expression forms including drama, music and visual art.

Another interesting category #MySA, allows students the freedom to apply creativity by coming up with a theme describing what makes them uniquely South African.

The youth journalism award is aimed at schools or students that have participated in the iSchool Press Team programme and have published their work on WeCan 24. “Education needs to change to meet the demands of the world in which we work, live and learn.” The importance of technology in education This year’s excellence in education awards come hot on the heels of several findings predicting some radical changes spurred by technology advances come 2020.

Instead of simply finding ways to put more tablets in kids’ hands Joe Williams, executive director of Democrats for Education Reform, predicted “that education tech will continue the push towards individualised instruction for students”.

The changes will see students “reaching out beyond the walls of their classrooms to interact with other students, teachers, scientists and authors to enhance their learning”, Hadley Ferguson, executive director of the Edcamp Foundation said. Explaining how technology will enable the rethinking of education by providing greater access to new skills training, Jake Schwartz, CEO and cofounder of General Assembly said:

“This will help to force an innovation drive with an unbundling of degree offerings. “The sector will see a shift towards more relevant competencybased programmes and aggressive competition for students.”

-TANKISO KOMANE|tankisok@thenewage.co.za