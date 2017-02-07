Fruitful operation for miracle twins

The parents of conjoined twins, who were successfully separated at a Pretoria hospital in January, yesterday expressed their gratitude that their children are going to survive.

Bongekile Simelane, the mother, prematurely gave birth to the miracle twins at the Good Shepherd Hospital in Siteki, Swaziland on January 2.

The little girls Uwenzile and Uyihlelile Shilongonyane, were conjoined at the lower abdomen and did not share any organs – a type known as Omphalopagus twins.

Following the operation on January 15, they have now recovered and will be travelling back to Swaziland tomorrow.

“I was crying before the separation operation, but now I am fine. I am glad that my children are alive. I thought they were going to die,” the 20-year-old mother said.

She also had a special message for nurse Portia Mabuela, who offered her support throughout.

“She was actually one of the people I could speak to as she understood my language. She was there for me at all times,” Simelane said.

Father Mbongeni Sihlongonyane could not contain his happiness as he spoke of how he had already accepted that they were either going to lose one or both of the children. The couple already ha three other children. Sihlongonyane said that the success of the operation has been a blessing to his family.

“I am very grateful to the hard working doctors, nurses and staff of this hospital. I know my family is happy, but I don’t think there is anyone one who is happier than me.

“My children survived and that is all that matters to me. I cannot wait to travel back home so that the rest of the family can see them,” he said, with a smile on his face.

KUTULLO MADISHA

