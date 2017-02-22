Fuel levy hike for SA

Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan has announced an increase of 30c/litre in the general fuel levy.

The Minister said this year revenue has lagged behind the economy, leading to a R30 billion shortfall compared to last year’s estimate.

“The revenue shortfall is mainly in personal income tax, value added tax and customs duties. This reflects slower growth in wages, employment and bonus pay-outs last year, amongst other factors,” Gordhan said.

Gordhan said tax proposals for 2017 will raise an additional R28 billion.

The tax proposals include:

• A new top personal income tax rate of 45 per cent for those with taxable incomes above R1.5 million.

• An increase in the dividend withholding tax rate from 15 per cent to 20%.

• Limited bracket creep relief, increasing the tax free threshold from R75 000 to R75 750.

• An increase of 30c/litre in the general fuel levy and 9c/litre in the road accident fund

levy.

• Increases in the excise duties for alcohol and tobacco, of between 6% and 10%.

Business Analyst at Agis Investments Bandile Mathandela said “this means that those that are earning an annual income of R1.5 million and above will pay 45% tax on their salaries.

So if a person earns R2million per annum, they will pay R206 964 plus 45% of whatever is above R1.5 million (R2m – R1.5m = R500 000),” Mathandela said.

Mathandela added that in terms of alcohol and tobacco “the rate of increase will be different with each category of alcohol or tobacco.”

“For example it could be decided that whiskey prices will increase by 10% while beer prices increase by 6%,” Mathandela said.

Meanwhile the Minister said a relief will be provided in the affordable housing market through an increase in the threshold above which transfer duty is paid from R750 000 to R900 000.

Medical tax credit will also be increased in line with inflation this year.

“It should be noted though that consideration is being given to possible reductions in this subsidy in future, as part of the financing framework for National Health Insurance,” said the Minister.

Regarding sugar tax, Gordhan said consultations are currently taking place. He said working with the Department of Health, the proposed design has been revised to include both intrinsic and added sugars.

The tax will be implemented later this year once details are finalised and the legislation is passed.

Tax avoidance

The Minister also reported that South Africa intends to sign a multilateral instrument this year which will assist in the updating of treaties and will reduce the scope for aggressive tax avoidance activities.

“SARS has already received disclosures of R3.8 billion in foreign assets, which will yield revenue of about R600 million. The programme will be open until the end of August this year”

The automatic exchange of information between tax authorities will come into operation in September this year. Multinational companies will be required to file further information with SARS on cross-border activities from the end of the year .

TNA Reporter