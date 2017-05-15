Full ANCWL regional leadership

For the first time in 15 years, the ANC Women’s League in Dr Ruth Mompati region managed to elect a full complement of office bearers for the next five years.

The league held a regional conference in Ganyesa, near Vryburg, on Sunday.

In the past 15 years, the league has been run by task teams.

The new leadership comprises of 20 members made up of the top five and 15 additional members.

They were all elected unopposed, signalling a new dawn of consensus driven politics that seeks to produce acceptable leadership.

The elected leaders are chairperson, Ntesang Montewa, her deputy, Roselyn Moreki, secretary Lorato Matras, her deputy identified only as Masilo and treasurer, Oikagetse Modise.

The 15 additional members are: Tshiamo Baakanyang, Tshidi Lekoma, Grace Nthebotsenyane, Lebo Smit, Ntesang Kgosieng, Joyce Malepe, Nandy Mashori, Peggy Mamapula, Mapaseka Mongale, Elizabeth Motaung, Lesego Seilane, Dusty Maruping, Doreen Mkhandawire, Ipeleng Ramokopelwa and Molly Magabe.

Fresh from her election, regional secretary Lorato Matras said the new leadership’s goal is to grow the support base of the ANC and make sure the ruling party wins elections.

“We have been mandated to grow a strong ANC Women’s League that will lead and champion the interest of women in the broader society,” she said.

Matras said notwithstanding the provincial government efforts to change the socio-economic conditions of our people, the league is convinced that the struggle for emancipation of women must continue to deal with triple challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment.

Among key resolutions taken is the league’s desire to see the ANC reasserting itself as the leader of society.

“The Dr Ruth Mompati regional conference reaffirms and recommit on the following: organisational renewal, strategy and tactics.

“The conference agreed to continue with imvuselelo campaigns, we recommit to build a vibrant, visible and caring women’s league through Dumela Moagisane campaign and radical economic transformation.

“We call for women quota representation in all sectors of economy, employment, land allocation and other benefits availed by government for radical socio-economic transformation like ICT, health, education, housing as well as science and technology,” Matras said.

On the issue of land redistribution, the league said it is of the view that a referendum is a necessary tool to resolve the land issue as a vehicle for radical economic transformation.

Matras said the league wanted to see better governance especially at local level where the majority of residents get affected by poor service on a daily basis.

“The conference supported the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) lekgotla resolutions on the governance and the implementation of Back to Basics 10-point plan in municipalities including Setsokotsane 10-by-10 campaigns,” she said.

Matras also touched on the thorny issue of racism that has threatened to set the province on fire following the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Coligny towards the end of April this year.

“We will unabatedly condemn in the strogest possible terms acts of racism in our province and pledge support to efforts of government to uproot elements of racism.

“We are ready and willing to play a role in the radical socio-economic transformation of our region using agriculture, culture and tourism (ACT) in all our villages, townships and small dorpies (VTSD) through reconciliation, healing and renewal (RHR), Setsokotsane and Saamwerk-Saamtrek approach,” Matras said.

The league also pledged its unwavering support to Premier Supra Mahumapelo and other leaders who have been under attack from within and outside the ANC recently.

“We wish to further reaffirm our unwavering support for Premier of Bokone Bophirima comrade Supra Mahumapelo, who is also the ANC chairperson in the province. We also support President Jacob Zuma that he must finish his term as president of our country,” she said.

Regional league chairperson Ntesang Montewa promised to lead a non-factional team which has programmes that will unify the broader ANC and provide solutions to the problems facing society.

She said that one key issue that emerged at the conference is that the league pronounced its support for former African Union chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to be elected ANC president at the next national conference coming in December this year.

“Women are ready to lead the ANC, and so is the ANC ready to be led by a woman.

South Africa is also ready to be governed by a woman president. Comrade Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is a tried and tested leader in her own right who has excelled in various positions both in the ANC and in government she held.

“And she has all the qualities needed in a leader to take the baton and implement our radical economic transformation that will emancipate our society from white monopoly capital,” Montewa said.

She said women were ready to take up the post of presidency and they would do their best to lobby and canvass for their candidate.

“We are more than ready as the women to ascend to the presidency and we are not worried that there are other candidates contesting.

“We will engage everybody to support our name hoping that at the end of the conference, a capable leaders is appointed,” Montewa said.

Most of the ANC’s alliance partners are pushing for Cyril Ramaphosa to be the next party president and there are suggestions that the leadership collective that emerges in December should accommodate all the major players.

Montewa said that as the league, they would be open to support anyone who emerges but reiterated that the league is of the opinion that Dlamini Zuma is the best foot forward for the ANC.

