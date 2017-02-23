Future SAA bailouts up in the air

The future of a SAA bailout came under the spotlight again during the finance minister’s 2017 budget speech, but no further details were shared on how the state airliner will receive a further cash injection this year.

A fortnight ago SAA was hit by another financial setback when it has to pay Comair R1.2bn in penalties backdated to the late ’90s. “SAA and other state-owned entities require a capital injection going forward,” Lungisa Fuzile, the Treasury’s director-general, told a media briefing yesterday. “The state airline’s cash injection for 2017 could be substantial, but I can’t convert that into a number at this point in time.

“All that I can say is it will be structured through instalments over time.” Fuzile said although it is difficult at this stage to reveal how much bailout the SAA will receive, the first cash injection will take place this financial year, and all details could be revealed in the mini-budget in October. “But Treasury will make sure that these finances are in an orderly way,” he said.

According to the Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, reforming state-owned companies is an important part of the restructuring and strengthening of the country’s economy. Gordhan highlighted that state-owned entities are governed by a strong legal framework, and Cabinet has endorsed a series of measures to reinforce governance and accountability and clarify their development mandates.

“This imposes substantial obligations and responsibilities on boards and senior managers. We expect the highest standards of ethical leadership and understanding. “With a combined asset base of R1.2 trillion, the SOEs are well placed to partner with private sector investors in growing the productive capacity and infrastructure of our economy,” Gordhan said.

But he stressed that they must be financially strong, governance sound, and boards and executives must have the necessary competencies to run complex business enterprises. The minister told the media briefing that he met with SAA’s new board last week to discuss the turnaround strategy and he was impressed with the new leadership. “In the next few months, proposals for putting the capital structure of SAA and the Post Office on a sound footing will be completed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister said Sanral would receive R15.4bn for the maintenance of the national road network – and Prasa over the medium term would be allocated R16.7bn.

