Gates lauds Trevor Noah

SA-born comedian Trevor Noah’s outsider approach to American politics has been lauded by the world’s wealthiest man, Bill Gates.

In a glowing review of The Daily Show and the comedian’s autobiography, Born A Crime, published in the US on Monday, Gates admitted to having had his own doubts about Noah’s suitability as Jon Stewart’s replacement.

“As popular as Noah was in South Africa, I didn’t know whether his humour would connect with American audiences,” he said.

“I’m happy to report that I was wrong. Millions of viewers, myself included, tune into the show because Noah’s show is every bit as good as Stewart’s.

His humour has a lightness and optimism that’s refreshing to watch. What’s most impressive is how he uses his outside perspective to his advantage.

“He’s good at making fun of himself, America and the rest of the world. His comedy is so universal that it has the power to transcend borders.”

Reacting to the review, elated, Noah said on Twitter: “Bill Gates just reviewed my book! Started from Windows 3.1 now we here.”

This praise is not the only good news for the acclaimed comedian, as recent viewership figures point a rosy picture for The Daily Show, with a 36% increase in viewership.

