Gauteng education urges parents who missed online application deadline to reapply

The Gauteng Department of Education has on Wednesday opened the online application system for parents who missed the 12 June deadline.

The department indicated that a total number of 285 834 learners needed placement in schools.

“The Department has plans to ensure that all applicants that applied on time are placed. We cannot thank enough the people of Gauteng for their overwhelming response to our call to utilise the online application system. Parents that have already applied and are awaiting placement must not re-apply. These parents must approach District Offices for assistance,” says MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

To date, a total of 222 378 representing 77% of applicants have been placed. This figure is a sum total of 123 450 for Grade 1 and 98 928 for Grade 8 learners.

The system will open for late application from 01 November 2017 to 10 November 2017.

The department calls upon parents who applied during the Admissions period in May, who still have not been placed, to visit the district office for placement.

“It is important to inform parents that several of our schools are full and cannot accept more learners. There are 2 017 Public Ordinary Schools that offer Grade 1 and 8. It must be noted that 402 of these schools received applications beyond their school capacity and will not be available to parents to submit late applications,” said Lesufi.

