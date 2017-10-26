Gauteng health dept not cooperating with Life Esidimeni investigations: Johnson

Major General Johnson has testified that investigations into the deaths of patients who died after they moved from Life Esidimeni into 27 unlicensed NGOs are delayed.

This he says is due to the Gauteng department of health not cooperating with the investigations.

Johnson was testifying during the Life Esidimeni Arbitration hearings currently underway in Park Town Johannesburg.

Despite the department consistently assuring the public that it was cooperating with various authorities including the SIU and the SAPS.

Justice Dikgang Moseneke heard how 127 cases were currently under investigations despite the deaths of 141 patients as a result of the Gauteng Mental Health Marathon Project.

Johnson revealed that four deaths were already under investigation before the release of the report into circumstances surrounding the deaths of 141 patients by health ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba.

He said of the 127 cases currently under investigation, 38 were opened as inquests dockets while 89 were inquiries.

Justice Moseneke heard how police were dealing with stumbling blocks to obtain the necessary information.

Johnson says they have summoned acting HOD Dr Kenoshi to provide them with information.

He has also revealed that Life Healthcare Esidimeni through its lawyer has demanded they pay to make copies of the clinical files of the deceased patients.

Johnson says he refuses to pay for information he can get free saying it can cost him up to 50 000 to make the copies.

Johnson’s testimony continues.