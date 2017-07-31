Almost half of all the perinatal deaths that were recorded in 2015 occurred in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

​Stats SA released mid​-year population estimates on Monday. The report provides population estimates at national and provincial level. The statics are disaggregated into age groups and it also reveal estimates of HIV prevalence​. ​

The provincial distribution recorded perinatal deaths 2015 shows that almost half of the​ ​deaths were recorded in KZN an Gauteng. ​About ​22 % of the death​s​ occurred in Kwa​Zulu​-Natal while 25% ​were in Gauteng.

Limpopo recorded 11%, ​W​estern ​C​ape 10%, ​N​orth ​W​est 9%, ​F​ree ​S​tate and Mpumalanga ​both ​at 7%,​ ​Eastern ​C​ape 6% and ​N​orthern ​C​ape ​at 3% .

Perinatal deaths are a percentage of total of infant and stillbirths.They are a combination of foetus​es​ that are born dead and those that die in the first week after birth. Almost half of these perinatal deaths occur amongst mothers aged between 20 and 29 years.

Meanwhile​,​ the statistics further reveal that about 1 in 5 South African women in their reproductive age are HIV positive​. ​The statistics show that 13 in every 100 of the South African population lives with HIV.

However​,​ HIV prevalence amongst young people between the age of 15 and 24 ha​s declined from 7,3 % in 2002 to 4,6 in 2017 .

Meanwhile in terms of residence statistics, 1 in 4 people in SA live in Gauteng. The province has about 14,3 m people and remains the most populated in the country.

The report shows 30% of SA population is younger than 15 years and 8,1% is over the age of 60 years .

While almost a quarter of the elderly live in Gauteng, they account for only 7,7% of the total Gauteng population. In contrast, 12% of the elderly reside in Eastern Cape; however, nearly 10% of the Eastern Cape population comprises elderly persons. Mpumalanga’s population comprises 7% elderly, the lowest among the provinces.

-TNA Reporter