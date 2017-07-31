Gauteng, KZN account for highest number of perinatal deaths

Almost half of all the perinatal deaths that were recorded in 2015 occurred in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
Stats SA released mid-year population estimates on Monday. The report provides population estimates at national and provincial level. The statics are disaggregated into age groups and it also reveal estimates of HIV prevalence.
The provincial distribution recorded perinatal deaths 2015 shows that almost half of the deaths were recorded in KZN an Gauteng. About 22 % of the deaths occurred in KwaZulu-Natal while 25% were in Gauteng.
Limpopo recorded 11%, Western Cape 10%, North West 9%, Free State and Mpumalanga both at 7%, Eastern Cape 6% and Northern Cape at 3% .
Perinatal deaths are a percentage of total of infant and stillbirths.They are a combination of foetuses that are born dead and those that die in the first week after birth. Almost half of these perinatal deaths occur amongst mothers aged between 20 and 29 years.
Meanwhile, the statistics further reveal that about 1 in 5 South African women in their reproductive age are HIV positive. The statistics show that 13 in every 100 of the South African population lives with HIV.
However, HIV prevalence amongst young people between the age of 15 and 24 has declined from 7,3 % in 2002 to 4,6 in 2017 .
Meanwhile in terms of residence statistics, 1 in 4 people in SA live in Gauteng. The province has about 14,3 m people and remains the most populated in the country.
The report shows 30% of SA population is younger than 15 years and 8,1% is over the age of 60 years .
While almost a quarter of the elderly live in Gauteng, they account for only 7,7% of the total Gauteng population. In contrast, 12% of the elderly reside in Eastern Cape; however, nearly 10% of the Eastern Cape population comprises elderly persons. Mpumalanga’s population comprises 7% elderly, the lowest among the provinces.
