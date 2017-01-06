Gauteng pass rate a big achievement

Despite dropping to third place in the 2016 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations pass rate, the Gauteng department of education is upbeat about the quality of its pupils’ performances, especially those from township schools which have shown a significant improvement.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi yesterday said that given the fact that the exam papers of some subjects were very hard, the 85.1% pass rate attained by the province was an achievement.

Gauteng contributed the highest number of bachelors passes for 2016 (37 582), accounting for 23% of the national figure. Township schools contributed significantly to the increase in the bachelors pass rate.

“We have increased the number of schools, including township schools that have achieved a 100% pass rate.

This in spite of some of the independent schools that previously wrote our NSC examinations withdrawing from the NSC examination assesses by the Department of Basic Education. More than 13% of the 100% pass rate schools are no fee schools,” Lesufi said.

The province also did well despite having the highest number of progressed pupils, 11 596 last year, an increase of 6 398 from the year before. More than 61% of the pupils passed, with almost 9% obtaining a bachelors pass.

Gauteng’s top achievers were lauded at a ceremony in the East Rand yesterday attended by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

Manyaruke Khoza, 17, from Tsakane Secondary School, who received five awards while also obtaining 100% in life sciences and mathematics, was among the top performing matriculants from township schools.

The overall best performer in Gauteng was Marle Grabe from Hoerskool Zwartkop in Centurion.

More than 93% of Gauteng schools performed above the national benchmark of 60%, with only four schools obtaining 60%. There was no school that obtained a pass rate of less than 20% this year.

Motshekga described the Gauteng department of education as “an elephant” that was running with springboks.

She said despite the province having a high number of pupils it still performs at the level of those with half the number of pupils.

