Gauteng Premier warns about illegal land grabs

Formal housing in Gauteng has increased from 74% to 81%, while housing in informal settlements decreased from 23% to 17%, says Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

Makhura was delivering his administrations mid-term review performance in Johannesburg on Tuesday. He said the formal housing improvement was because of government intervention in trying to curb the informal settlements.

The premier warned that the illegal occupation of land would be a stumbling block for future service delivery on such housing projects.

“Our housing delivery is responding largely to people located informally all over the province. That is why we have to insist on an approach to housing delivery that is organised, not driven by illegal occupation of land,” he said.

Makhura added that the new mega human settlements will be integrated with economic and public transport networks.

He also told members of the legislature that as the government they heeded a call by its people that they would be reluctant leaving their place of birth and pursue some housing opportunity elsewhere outside their ancestral place.

“The message we are sending is that our people need to get accustomed to following opportunities, rather than waiting where they are and saying they need houses. Especially in places where there (are) no economic opportunities,” said Makhura.

